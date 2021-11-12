Join St. John School of the Arts to welcome its first Poet in Residence, Jodie Hollander, Sunday through Nov. 20.
Hollander has had an extensive career in teaching the art of creative writing to children and adults around the globe. She will be teaching “Ekphrastic” poetry workshops, using the experience of looking at art or creating art to inspire writing.
Hollander, originally from Milwaukee, studied poetry in England. Her poems have appeared in journals such as The Poetry Review, The Yale Review, PN Review, The Dark Horse, The New Criterion, The Rialto, Verse Daily, The Best Australian Poems of 2011, and The Best Australian Poems of 2015. She is the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship in South Africa, a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant in Italy, a Hawthornden Fellowship in Scotland, and attended the MacDowell Colony in 2015. Her debut publication, “The Humane Society,” was released in 2012, and her full-length collection, “My Dark Horses,” is published with Liverpool University Press. She currently lives in Fort Collins, Colo.
The community is invited to welcome Hollander at a reception on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the school, where she will give a reading of one of her poems. During her week-long stay, she will offer classes to Gifft Hill School elementary students. She will also hold a Poetry and Art Workshop for adults and a free children’s class next weekend.