Models show off fashions from St. Croix boutiques and designers at the 2017 Crucian Fashion Fest. This year’s event will be held Sunday.

Enjoy the latest in island fashion at the Crucian Fashion Fest 2020, to be held Sunday at the Fred Boutique Hotel in Frederiksted. Custom apparel, fine jewelry and more by local designers and retailers will be highlighted. All proceeds will benefit the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $90 with access to $120 in savings at participating stores. Call 340-773-9272 for more information.