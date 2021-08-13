By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
Get fit and get some fresh air at the new daily fitness classes offered by Nicci’s Boutique on the lawn at Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas.
Nicci’s Boutique, which opened just three weeks ago, is located next to the Box Bar, with an adjacent stretch of lawn perfect for a socially distanced fitness class in the grass in the open air.
“Growing up here, that’s something I really miss. Everyone is starving for something fun to do. I’m trying to find as many cool things as I can to give everyone a little reprieve, but we’ll stay socially distanced. I just want give people a way to have fun and look forward to the fresh air,” said owner Nicci Roos.
Weekly classes are held Monday through Saturday. Dance classes are free to the public. Others are $10 per class, keeping it affordable and fun. No registration is necessary.
On Monday, start the week with power yoga with Billie 5:30 p.m. Join Jane on Tuesdays for yin yoga at 5:30 p.m. Get ready for some something a bit more physical during a kickboxing class with Trey Wednesday at 6 p.m. Learn how to move to the groove with dance instructor Alexi on Thursday, featuring salsa, bachata and merengue. This is a no-partner class. Participants will line up six feet apart and mirror the instructor and each other in facing lines. The dance class is free to the public, though donations would be appreciated. On Saturday, a gentle yoga class with Jane starts at 7:30 a.m. to beat the heat. Fridays are open and may include pop up classes such as last week’s hip hop class.
Check the Nicci’s Boutique Facebook page for updates.