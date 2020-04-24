Get a little culture in your life without leaving your couch. Google Arts and Culture offers online virtual tours and exhibits from some of the most famous museums in the world. With more than 2,500 museums and galleries participating, the collection includes the British Museum in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Guggenheim in New York City, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, and more. Besides art museums, you can also tour places such as the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, the Neon Museum in Las Vegas and the Mercedez-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. Visit www.artsandculture.google.com.