Caribbean food and beverage industry aficionados have been raising their glasses every Friday evening to toast the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) new “Limin’ wid Taste” expositions. The organization’s Taste of the Caribbean judges, some of the region’s leading mixologists, celebrate Caribbean flavors, creativity, showmanship and passion.
The six-week series, which began last month, is the new virtual addition to the Taste of the Caribbean combined culinary competition, food and beverage educational exchange and Caribbean cultural showcase. The annual event was derailed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.