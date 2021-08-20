Run for a cause at the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix’s 37th annual Women Race, to be held virtually Sunday through August 29. The week-long event will offer a special free registration for girls ages 13 and under.
“We look forward to women and girls here at home, and all over the world, joining us for this year’s Women Race,” said WCSC’s Executive Director Clema S. Lewis. “Traditionally, only women or girls can register for the Women Race. It will also be great to have dads, spouses, uncles, everyone who can’t register, cheering on the racers or doing the two miles with them.”
Online registration starts on Sunday, and participants will have one week to complete two miles and post their time online. Participants can complete the two miles by running, walking, dancing, skipping, on a treadmill, indoors or outdoors, even using a wheelchair.
The annual Women Race is an event held especially for victims and survivors of violence. Many continue to participate year after year, affirming strength and their healing from the trauma of domestic abuse, sexual assault and other crimes.
The annual Women Race was started in 1984, by Mary Mingus, one of the co-founders of WCSC, and Wallace Williams, Olympic runner and long-time supporter of the nonprofit’s mission. Williams is also the leader of the VI Pace Runners, which has organized the Women Race with WCSC.
Look for the link to register on their Facebook page. The standard registration fee is $20.
“The hardships brought on by the pandemic continue to affect many of us. The $10 discounted registration fee will still be an option,” said WCSC’s Fundraising Coordinator Lavonne Wise.
WCSC’s mission is to support and empower people impacted by violence. For more information, call 340-773-9272, or visit WCSC’s website, wcstx.org, to learn more about the Women Race, advocacy, programs and services for victims and survivors of violence. Follow WCSC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and on YouTube at youtube.com/wcstx.