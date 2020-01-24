Get an inside look at life in the palace with a live screening of the National Theater’s “The Audience” Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Prior-Jollek Hall at Antilles School, presented by The Forum.
Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Tony Award-winning production. Captured live from London’s West End in 2013, the original broadcast returns to international cinemas to mark National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday.
