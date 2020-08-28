By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
The Eljhaie Brathwaite Project will make its livestream concert debut online on Facebook Live and YouTube Live at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Brathwaite, a St. Thomas native son, graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School, where he played steel pan, trumpet, piano and percussion. He participated in the Dion Parson’s United Jazz Foundation band, touring last summer with the V.I. Jazz Collective and playing at Dizzy’s Club in New York City,. He is also a member of the When band. He is currently attending George Mason University in Virginia as a senior studying music performance, teaching, composing,“ and anything else I can get my hands into,” with a focus on jazz. During the summer he teaches and has been a bandleader performing with a band at contracted events.
“I’ve always had a vision of instrumentation that mixed steel pan with the rhythm section of a jazz band,” Brathwaite said.
Gathering a group of young local musicians, Brathwaite put together the Eljhaie Brathwaite Project to perform a concert to stream online, including Ronald Lee, Jr., Le’Roi Simmonds, JahQuan Richards, Uriel Rogers, Carlton Rogers, Nyere Francis, Jr., Jairay Petty, and Jonelle Hodge. They rehearsed together in the Charlotte Amalie High School music department building for four weeks before pre-recording the session two weeks ago for a video produced by PanYard Posse Productions.
The group will play a set of five tunes, mostly centered on Caribbean fusion, Caribbean music mixed with jazz, R&B and soul. The first was composed by pannist, composer, educator and recording artist Victor Provost, while the second and third tunes were composed by Brathwaite himself. The remainder are arrangements of other popular Caribbean tunes.
To tune in via Facebook Live, visit the PanYard Posse Productions page. For YouTube Live, subscribe to the Eljhaie Brathwaite page.