Join the Forum for a screening of the London National Theatre play “The Book of Dust” by Phillip Pullman, broadcast live from London’s Bridge Theatre Thursday at 7 p.m. at Antilles School’s Prior Jollek Hall.
Set twelve years before his epic His Dark Materials trilogy, this adaptation revisits Phillip Pullman's fantastical world in which waters are rising and storms are brewing. Two young people and their demons, with everything at stake, find themselves at the center of a terrifying manhunt. In their care is a tiny child called Lyra Belacqua, and in that child lies the fate of the future. And as the waters rise around them, powerful adversaries conspire for mastery of Dust, salvation to some but the source of infinite corruption to others.