One of America’s favorite operas returns to the Met for the first time in nearly 30 years. Join the Forum for a screening of Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Antilles School’s Prior-Jolleck Hall. David Robertson conducts a dynamic cast, featuring the duo of Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles and an all-star ensemble that includes Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Alfred Walker, and Ryan Speedo Green. Tickets are $20 on instantseats.com.
