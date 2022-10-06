The Forum has announced its season 2022-2023 events, starting Oct. 29.
The Forum is a non-profit 501(c)3 established on the St. Thomas in 1996 to bring world-renowned performers and events to engage, entertain, stimulate, enrich and share the knowledge and enthusiasm of these inspiring musicians with the community.
During this season, The Forum will emphasize the developing influence of the African diaspora with fresh, new energy in the classical music genre and introduces a variety of cultural exchange initiatives to inspire the local community to experience the music of similar small rural areas around the world where music is an essential aspect of their day-to-day lives.
Live Event – The Hermitage Piano Trio – Violin/Cello/Piano
London National Theatre – “Leopoldstadt” (Tom Stoppard)
Live Event – Alex (Alexandra) Sopp Trio – Flute/Vocal/Piano/Steel Pan – including Bill LaMotta art music compositions adapted for the trio.
Met Opera – “La Traviata” (Giuseppe Verdi)
Met Opera – “The Magic Flute, A Holiday Presentation” (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart)
Friday & Saturday, January 20 & 21
Live Event – Water Island Festival
Speaker/Author – Gordon C. Rhea, author of “Stephen A. Swails — Black Freedom Fighter in the Civil War and Reconstruction”
London National Theatre – “The Book of Dust” (Phillip Pullman)
Live Event – Gordas Do Sol
Met Opera – “The Hours” (Kevin Puts / Libretto by Greg Pierce)
Live Event – The Escher String Quartet Featuring Pianist Terrence Wilson
Live Event – Sachal Vasandani (Jazz Duo Vocal/Piano & Quintet)
Met Opera – “Champion” (Terence Blanchard / Libretto By Michael Cristofer)