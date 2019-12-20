The St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce and the V.I. Tourism Department are hosting the annual Miracle on Main Street and Lighted Boat Parade tonight. Downtown stores and restaurants will offer specials throughout the day and stay open through 10 p.m. Plan to come out and enjoy the entire day, beginning in Emancipation Garden for a local breakfast. Arts and crafts vendors will be set up, and entertainment will begin mid-morning.
This year, there will be a ceremony in Emancipation Garden at noon to recognize the contributions of the late Dorothy Elskoe in starting Miracle on Main Street.
