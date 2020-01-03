tramp

Revelers pack downtown Christiansted for last year’s Crucian-Rican breakfast tramp.

 Daily News file photo

The party doesn’t stop after the Crucian Christmas Festival Adults’ Parade. Sunday, enjoy Jou’Day, a second daytime J’ouvert from Bassin Triangle to downtown Christiansted beginning at 10 a.m. That night, starting at 8 p.m., Stanleyville Festival Village will host entertainers such as VIO Int’l., Fusion Band, Skinny Fabulous, Pumpa & Band and SupaTrakz.

On Monday, all roads lead from Bassin Triangle to the Christian “Shan” Hendricks Vegetable Market for the annual Crucian-Rican Breakfast and Jam with Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights at 6 a.m. A free “old tyme” breakfast of corn meal pap and saltfish gundee with Johnny cakes and titi bread, bush tea and Ovaltine will be served.