The party doesn’t stop after the Crucian Christmas Festival Adults’ Parade. Sunday, enjoy Jou’Day, a second daytime J’ouvert from Bassin Triangle to downtown Christiansted beginning at 10 a.m. That night, starting at 8 p.m., Stanleyville Festival Village will host entertainers such as VIO Int’l., Fusion Band, Skinny Fabulous, Pumpa & Band and SupaTrakz.
On Monday, all roads lead from Bassin Triangle to the Christian “Shan” Hendricks Vegetable Market for the annual Crucian-Rican Breakfast and Jam with Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights at 6 a.m. A free “old tyme” breakfast of corn meal pap and saltfish gundee with Johnny cakes and titi bread, bush tea and Ovaltine will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.