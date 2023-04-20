The sea and its many splendors is the theme of the new art exhibit at 81C in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas — “Turquoise Flux” — featuring Water Island artists Colleen Tapp and Art Lafranchise. The exhibition opening party will take place Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The show features 20 paintings by the artists with oceanic themes, depicting aquatic underworlds, and interactions between humans, plants, land and water.