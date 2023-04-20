The sea and its many splendors is the theme of the new art exhibit at 81C in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas — “Turquoise Flux” — featuring Water Island artists Colleen Tapp and Art Lafranchise. The exhibition opening party will take place Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.
The show features 20 paintings by the artists with oceanic themes, depicting aquatic underworlds, and interactions between humans, plants, land and water.
Artist Art Lafranchise, born in Massachusetts, spent most of his free time enjoying wildlife and New England nature. He has studied under many professionals throughout high school and college. As a young adult, Lafranchise moved to the Virgin Islands for a season in 1984 and it became his primary residence. Working in all types of visual arts and as an art director/production designer in television and motion picture production, fine art painting is his true passion. Most paintings are acrylic or oil and wildlife, natural, historic and maritime scenes are favorite subject matters.
“I have painted my entire life,” he said. “The ocean presents never ending challenges in creating its image on canvas. I apply myself deep within the creation, where the canvas becomes a portal for the mind travel to another time and place. It is my true love.”
Michigan native Colleen Tapp creates surreal and colorful paintings depicting adventures and creatures, in and around the water. Her current mediums of choice are acrylic paints and epoxy resin. She received her bachelor of fine arts degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, in 2011. In 2013, she settled on Water Island, where she now lives and works. She has been painting murals on both Water Island and St. Thomas, and is a part owner of The Crossing, a small art gallery and shaved ice shop on Water Island.
“This collection represents the otherworldliness and vibrancy of the ocean,” Tapp said. “The surreal colors and themes are meant to evoke the feeling of magic and the connection we have to the water, what we see and what we hope to see. Each piece tells a similar story through deep blues and dreamy landscapes. They capture the moodiness of nature and the anticipation of what’s about to happen.”
Both artists will be at the free exhibition party to engage with community members, art collectors and art enthusiasts. Complimentary beverages will be offered. The collection will be on view through May 30.