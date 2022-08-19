Tutu Park Mall is taking their usual Back-To-School event to a whole new level this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving away school supplies as well as partnering with a myriad of community organizations to help children and their parents fulfill their needs.
Marketing Director Juan Christian was inspired by Dr. Joyce Epstein’s Six Types of Parental Involvement, which was studied in a class he took at the University of the Virgin Islands while earning his master’s degree. The sixth key is collaborating with community. To that end, Christian has gathered several organizations to participate in the event, such as the V.I. Department of Health’s Immunization Program, the Center for Disability Rights and the Department of Education.
According to Christian, the V.I. Department of Education will be sharing school supplies as well as information on resources where parents can gather information “so they will be able to build their own tools kits based on what they need, whether it’s nutrition or after school programs for tutoring.”
The V.I. National Guard and the Marine Corps will participate and have literature available for those high school seniors who are considering a career in the military. There will also be some young entrepreneurs there to inspire other children to follow in that direction.
“The Department of Justice’s Paternity and Child Support Division are going to be partnering up with us as well because they have a lot of classes based on parenting, not just for mothers, but for fathers as well. They will be there for the community to know where they can turn to fulfill their needs in areas that are of concern or if they need help going in the proper direction as to either fulfilling needs or addressing issues that they’ll be facing,” Christian said.
All participants will offer free school supplies and a number of the mall’s store donated free giveaways for raffles throughout the day. To keep it fun, there will be performances by Eccentric Moko Jumbies, the St. Thomas Majorettes and vocalist Lorna Freeman.