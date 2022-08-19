Tutu Park Mall is taking their usual Back-To-School event to a whole new level this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving away school supplies as well as partnering with a myriad of community organizations to help children and their parents fulfill their needs.

Marketing Director Juan Christian was inspired by Dr. Joyce Epstein’s Six Types of Parental Involvement, which was studied in a class he took at the University of the Virgin Islands while earning his master’s degree. The sixth key is collaborating with community. To that end, Christian has gathered several organizations to participate in the event, such as the V.I. Department of Health’s Immunization Program, the Center for Disability Rights and the Department of Education.