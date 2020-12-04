Parents, Tutu Park Mall is making it possible Saturday to still have your little one’s picture taken with Santa.
The event, which is billed as “Santa’s Corner” will kick off at 10 a.m. and feature Santa “behind a display window.” The other change this year will be that the young ones won’t be sharing their Christmas gift wish list with Santa from their perch on his lap.
“With the pandemic going on, we are in unchartered territory, but we made it so we can still have a holiday magic event for the children,” said Juan Christian, director of marketing for Tutu Park Mall. “They will take the picture standing with Santa behind the display window. Just envision a window prop — except this Santa will be live, it won’t be a mannequin.”
The display window will be located near the main entrance, in the former Scotia Bank location.
Pictures will be free to all in attendance, and free treat boxes will be given out while supplies last.
Strict COVID guidelines will be enforced, according to Christian, adding that this is something that can be controlled, unlike for what’s planned on Sunday.
The annual lighting of the mall’s 25-foot tree will kick off at 6 p.m. on Sunday. This year, however, it will be done virtually with help from the All Star Team, all former members of Poizon Band, who will perform live until approximately 7:30 p.m. Santa will make an appearance as well.
“We chose Sunday as the mall is closed that day and we don’t have to worry about a crowd,” Christian said.
The concert and tree lighting will be streamed live on the mall’s Facebook page at Tutu Park Mall USVI.