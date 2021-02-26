Two simultaneous art shows will open at Mango Tango Art Gallery on Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jessica Rosenberg’s ceramic sculptures and Mel McCuddin’s oil on canvas paintings will be featured in an evening of art, music and fun.
“Rememberings and Reveries” features 29 new works by McCuddin, ranging in size from 11 by 14 inches to 42 by 44 inches.
“The works on view in this show are all about our relationship with the world,” he said. “Intuitively, I use color, form and design to communicate the human condition. In the distant past, I was influenced by Francis Bacon, Lucian Freud and Odd Nerdrum, but more importantly, my life experiences compel me to metaphorically and figuratively create meaningful works of art.”
Gallery owner Jane Coombes notes that while “I find his imagery quite alluring, some find the human and animal figures in his paintings disturbing. Most interesting is the fact that those who are not keen on his work feel compelled to discuss the haunting quality that they perceive. Basically, you love his work or you dislike his work. No one ignores it. A McCuddin painting sparks conversation.”
“New Works” by V.I. artist Jessica Rosenberg is a collection of 12 bird sculptures or bird inspired vessels, plus a new grouping of functional pottery. The largest bird is 14 inches tall and the smallest is five inches tall.
“This body of work is a direct result of the year 2020, said Rosenberg. “While pondering the year and how unexpected and horrendous it was, I chose black clay and black birds to express the year. There were a few positive events and movements in 2020, and the raven also encompasses those.”
Along with the bird sculptures, Rosenberg has created a collection of functional pottery that includes platters, bowls, mugs and honey serving dishes.
“They are useful and practical and, lucky for us, beautiful. The quality of aesthetic she strives for in conceptual sculpture also permeates her useful objects,” said Coombes.
During the shows, enjoy spirits, hors d’oeuvres and music by Danny Silber and friends in the parking lot. Call 340-777-3060 for more information or enjoy the shows online at www.mangotangoart.com. Both shows will be available for viewing for a month.