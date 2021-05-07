A Mother-Daughter Tea Party by Inside Out Wellness and ElevateVI will be held at SEAT Caribbean on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be door prizes and a grand prize for the best dressed mother-daughter team. A photographer will be on site to capture the moment. Refreshments will be served. Admission is $25 for each mother-daughter team. Additional tickets are $10 each. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
