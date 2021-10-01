The University of the Virgin Islands School of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service will observe World Food Day Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This virtual event is open to the public. The program will include a formal opening ceremony, workshops, demonstrations, entertainment and free vegetable seedlings. This year’s World Food Day theme, selected by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, is “Our actions are our future — Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.” Each year, three agricultural products are highlighted, and this year’s selections are pepper, papaya, and goat.
The opening ceremony will begin at 4 p.m., followed by educational workshops on pepper, papaya, and goat, until 6 p.m. via Zoom. Persons who attend the educational workshops will be eligible to receive additional seedlings. The seedlings distribution will start at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. on the grounds of the V.I. Agriculture Department.
“You don’t want to miss this family fun event—World Food Day, Sunday, Oct. 17,” said. Dr. Usman Adamu, dean and director of the School of Agriculture. “World Food Day is a time when we assess food production and nutritional value, distribution, and sustainability. We hope that you will join us as we all recommit to doing something to eradicate hunger worldwide, especially in the Virgin Islands.”
The Zoom ID is: 993 3904 8458. For more information, call 340-692-4090.