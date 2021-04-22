The University of the Virgin Islands’ Student Government Association will hold the 41st annual Miss UVI Ambassadorial Competition, themed “The Great Gatsby of the 21st Century,” online Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Miss UVI Ambassadorial competition consists of six segments, including the pre-pageant show, business wear and introduction, HBCU ambassadorial presentation, talent, evening wear and question and answer. The pre-pageant show was held April 11. Each contestant was asked a series of questions by judges to examine the contestant’s personality, intellect and communication skills. During the other segments, the contestants will also be judged on appearance, appropriateness, intonation, outfit design and deportment. For the talent segment, contestants will be judged on their expression, natural ability, uniqueness, cohesion, flow and impact.
Four contestants are vying for the chance to succeed Raven Phillips, Miss UVI 2020-2021, all studying on the St. Croix campus.
• Contestant No. 1, Taquanna Baron, is a senior biology major. A native of Dominica, Baron’s platform will focus on cultural integration.
• Contestant No. 2, Jackeima Flemming, is a sophomore marketing major with a focus on data science. A native of St. Kitts, Flemming’s platform will focus on advocating for individuals struggling with physical, educational and cultural disabilities throughout society.
• Contestant No. 3, Majestik Estrada-Petersen, is a junior interdisciplinary studies major with a focus on education, fine arts and entrepreneurship. A native of St. Thomas, Estrada-Petersen’s platform will focus on supporting local artistic talent.
• Contestant No. 4, Makayda Gustave is a sophomore biology major. A native of St. Croix, Gustave’s platform will focus on healthcare in the Virgin Islands.
The winner will serve as a goodwill ambassador for the university locally and abroad during the 2021-2022 academic school year. This role includes, but is not limited to, participation in UVI’s recruitment efforts and representing the university locally and abroad. Miss UVI is also expected to maintain high visibility on UVI’s campuses on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The winner will receive one full year of UVI tuition, including room and board, along with other prizes. Awards will also be presented for the Most Intellectual Speaker, Best Ambassadorial Presentation, Best Performing Talent, Best Evening Wear, Miss Congeniality, Miss Popularity and Miss Photogenic.
Tickets to the online event are $15. To purchase tickets, visit www.university-of-the-virgin-islands.cleeng.com.