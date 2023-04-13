The Virgin Islands Carnival Queen Show will be held Saturday starting at 8 p.m. at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center. There are three contestants vying for the crown this year.
Contestant #1, Chanise Shanee Madir, daughter of Soaniah Daniel and Alphonsus Madir, is an 18-year-old from Charlotte Amalie High School. Her hobbies are dancing and reading. She is running on a platform of youth mental health awareness, and hopes to become a voice for young individuals in V.I. communities who are dealing with societal pressures, understated as well as misunderstood trauma and trauma responses. She seeks to inspire those who feel unseen by showing them that many people, both empathetic and sympathetic, are paying attention, hearing them and are open to engaging, improving, and illuminating the way forward.
“In five years, I anticipate the completion of college and earning my bachelor of science degree in biology. Additionally, I will be preparing to begin the next chapter of my educational journey, which will includes attending medical school in hopes of becoming a neurosurgeon,” she said in a statement.
Contestant #2, Tyel Jenaiyah Gifft, daughter of Nicole Hodge and Tyrone Gifft, is 17 and also attends Charlotte Amalie High School. Her hobbies are dancing, modeling, participating in hospitality projects and spending time with her family.
In the next five years, she plans to complete a bachelor of arts degree in hospitality and tourism in pursuit of a master’s degree in business administration. Her goal is to work at the Department of Tourism. Her platform is “NO means NO.”
Contestant #3 is LaMonee Morris, a 20-year-old student at the University of the Virgin Islands. Her platform is keeping V.I. culture alive through the performance arts.
“In the next five years, I see myself as a counseling psychologist for adolescents along with beginning my career in the esthiology field,” she said.
VIP tickets for the show are $90 including finger foods, floor seating and non-alcoholic beverages. General seating is $25 and comfort seating is $35. Ticket outlets are Sole 2 Sole and Men’s Corner.