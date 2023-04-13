The Virgin Islands Carnival Queen Show will be held Saturday starting at 8 p.m. at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center. There are three contestants vying for the crown this year.

Contestant #1, Chanise Shanee Madir, daughter of Soaniah Daniel and Alphonsus Madir, is an 18-year-old from Charlotte Amalie High School. Her hobbies are dancing and reading. She is running on a platform of youth mental health awareness, and hopes to become a voice for young individuals in V.I. communities who are dealing with societal pressures, understated as well as misunderstood trauma and trauma responses. She seeks to inspire those who feel unseen by showing them that many people, both empathetic and sympathetic, are paying attention, hearing them and are open to engaging, improving, and illuminating the way forward.