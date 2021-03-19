The V.I. Children’s Museum on St. Thomas will host the 13th annual Youth Art Month Student Exhibit on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.
In addition to celebrating Youth Art Month, they will also host Karim Callwood as he releases the first V.I. superhero comic book, “V.I. Guardian Alpha.” The free exhibit will also be shown on St. Croix at CHANT in Frederiksted on March 27.
The main purpose behind Youth Art Month is to increase community understanding and interest in art and art education so that we may recognize that art is necessary for the development of divergent and critical thinking skills. Children who develop these skills will become adults who possess these skills and will ultimately result in a more elevated community.
“In these times, we have to learn how to flex, shift and redirect with grace,” said Maria Stiles, co-chair of the Youth Art Month Regional Council. “This is a skill that cultivating the arts blesses us with. The arts teach us to creatively problem solve every step of the way and to transmute what feels like chaos into something innovative, beautiful and awesome.”
“In addition to being a community resource, the V.I. Children’s Museum aims to always inspire a lifetime love of learning, and learning isn’t just for children. It’s important for children and their parents to explore their interests and to develop the ones that are most important to them,” stated V.I. Children’s Museum Executive Director Chantel Hoheb. “This is our first event in the museum since we reopened at the end of September and I’m happy to help show children that there are spaces in our community where their creativity can be admired and encouraged.”
Students from the following organizations will be participating in this Youth Art Month Student Exhibit:
• Bertha C. Boschulte Jr. Middle School
• V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy
• Holistic Family Support Coalition Homeschool Collective
• Charlotte Amalie High School
• University of the Virgin Islands
• V.I. Student Gallery Online
• V.I. Council of the Arts
• Art Explorium
• The Art Exchange
• We Grow Food, Inc.
• Addelita Cancryn Jr. High School
• Ivanna Eudora Kean High School
• St. John School of the Arts
• Yvonne Bowsky Elementary School
• Ulla Muller Elementary School
Presenters for the exhibit include Hoheb and Stiles, Art Exchange founder Chinwe Osaze and V.I. Council on the Arts Executive Director Tasida Kelch, a poem by 2021 Miss UVI Contestant Majestik Estrada-Petersen, a body art TikTok video by Atiyah Potter, Brianna Newton of Showstoppers Dance Group and author and illustrator Karim Callwood.
“It takes a village and it is up to us to create opportunities that make our youth shine,” said Stiles in a statement. “Our young people need our support. It’s time to debunk that “starving artist” paradigm. We need the arts and we do not need to starve. They have proven to save us time and time again. They have proven to heal and transform lives.”
Contact Maria Stiles at iria_pat@yahoo.com for more information or to participate.