The Ulla Muller Bamboula Dancers and Drummers perform during a past Dollar fo’ Dolla rCulture and History Tour at Market Square, the site of the largest crowd and police presence during the Coal Workers Strike
The 14th annual Dollar fo’ Dollar Culture and History Tour will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the old West Indian Company Ltd. office, behind Building III in Havensight Mall on St. Thomas. The free interactive tour will proceed by shuttle to Market Square. A walking tour will visit various sites important to the coaling industry of the 19th and 20th century and end at Fort Christian.
