Six young V.I. models will take to the catwalk on Saturday at the V.I. Model of the Year Competition, celebrating its 10th year.
The competition, created by Jason Gardener of JG Management USVI, coincides with the fifth annual St. Croix STYLE Fashion Week, and is the highlight of a full weekend of events. Thursday’s Welcome STYLE Mixer brought together modeling talent, local boutique owners and designers. Tonight, a Red, Black and Silver Party will be held at the St. George Village Botanical Garden’s Bodine Center from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will include a red carpet arrival and photo op, live entertainment, the 2023 V.I. Model of the Year presentation and fashion show, a STYLE Fashion Week buyer’s presentation, a Caribbean buffet, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, dancing, a cash bar and a prize for the best red, black and silver look. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.
The doors open for Saturday’s big event at the Central High School Gymnasium at 5 p.m. for an Ultimate Style and Beauty Expo and black carpet interviews. The modeling competition begins at 6 p.m. This year’s competitors are Caileigh Bannis, Jamoi Williams, Kassiday St. Prix, Maleigha Bannis, Nekalah Murray and William Archer, vying for titles in the child, commercial and fashion categories. Models will be judged by their photo shoot, filmed commercial, poses, runway presence and one-on-one interviews ahead of the runway show. The show will include jeans, swimwear, couture and high fashion. The panel of judges includes St. Croix-born international model Jenna-Monet Queeley, who has modeled for famous brands such as Rihanna’s Fenty, Harper’s Bazaar and others. Winners receive an all-expense paid trip to New York City to contact modeling agencies and attend modeling, acting and photo shoot workshops.
The second half of Saturday’s show will feature the St. Croix STYLE Fashion Week Designer’s STYLE Collection. Tickets are $50 for adults and $35 for children 12 and under in advance and $55 for adults and $40 for children at the door.
The weekend concludes with an invitation only island style brunch on Sunday.
Tickets are available at JG Management, Jane’s Bridal and Urban Threadz. For more information, contact Jason Gardener at 340-244-5544 or email info@jgmanagementusvi.com.