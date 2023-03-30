Six young V.I. models will take to the catwalk on Saturday at the V.I. Model of the Year Competition, celebrating its 10th year.

The competition, created by Jason Gardener of JG Management USVI, coincides with the fifth annual St. Croix STYLE Fashion Week, and is the highlight of a full weekend of events. Thursday’s Welcome STYLE Mixer brought together modeling talent, local boutique owners and designers. Tonight, a Red, Black and Silver Party will be held at the St. George Village Botanical Garden’s Bodine Center from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will include a red carpet arrival and photo op, live entertainment, the 2023 V.I. Model of the Year presentation and fashion show, a STYLE Fashion Week buyer’s presentation, a Caribbean buffet, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, dancing, a cash bar and a prize for the best red, black and silver look. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.