Nine students in the territory were named winners in the Inside Out Expressive Arts Program’s 2020 Student Art Contest Online.
Themed “Love and Change in the Time of Corona,” the online exhibit hopes to raise awareness about the local and global crisis, explore potential solutions and uplift the islands’ youth in kindergarten through 12th grade by giving them an opportunity to inspire hope and action through the arts.
“The ’Love and Change in the Time of Corona’ Art Contest sought to bring to the table our young V.I. artists, conservationists, thinkers and activists,” said organizer Maria “Irieah” Stiles in a statement. “This art contest is a creative call to action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an artistic platform where young people can explore relationships in a changing world and become advocates for social action.”
According to Stiles, artwork by artists Jay Benjamin, Rachel Browne, Princess Tsp, Addaliah Potter, Atiyah Potter and Ciara Isaac submitted to the V.I. Student Gallery Online in March addressed the pandemic, inspiring Stiles to launch “Love & Change in the Time of Corona.” Their artwork is re-posted in the gallery group and included along with all contest submissions.
Submissions came in the form of drawings, collages, sculptures, masks, dances, songs, paintings and photography, and were judged on visual impact, interpretations and creativity, composition/design and craftsmanship. Winners were selected for the elementary category territorywide and the junior high/high school category for both St. Croix and St. Thomas/St. John. As part of their prize package, all first, second and third place winners will have their artwork printed on V.I. lottery tickets.
To view the winning pieces as well as all other entries, visit the V.I. Student Gallery Online Facebook page.