Veterans Day parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands will be held on Sunday and Monday to honor service members across the nation as well as three local retired servicemen with, collectively, more than 70 years of service. The 2019 parades honor Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Cleave A. McBean of St. Thomas, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Charles David of St. Croix and Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Elvis O. Lewis of St. John for their service. In addition, Camilla Moorehead will be honored as the marshal for the St. Croix parade.
This year’s theme is “Service,” covering every single service member that has served at any time. The parades are scheduled as follows:
