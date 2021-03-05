As part of the St. John School of the Arts’ Sis Frank Virtual Concert Series 2021, a free concert by Victor Provost and the Alex Brown Quartet will be featured on Zoom tonight from 7 to 9 p.m., with a “Mingle with the Musicians” Q & A session at 6 p.m.
Steelpanist Victor Provost and pianist Alex Brown co-lead a quartet that marries jazz sensibilities with Caribbean swagger. Roots rhythms, swing and improvisations abound, and the Trinidadian steelpan takes center stage as the quartet features original compositions alongside the beloved music of Chick Corea, Bob Marley, Vince Mendoza and more.
Provost was born and raised on St. John and is a former student of the St. John School of the Arts. He and the quartet are frequent visitors to the island.
Visit stjohnschoolofthearts.org for a concert link.