Virgin Islands Jam Fest V Mar 3, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today, March 3Victoria Leigh12 to 1:30 p.m. Ike Kanakanui1:30 to 3 p.m.Adam Lufkin3 to 5 p.m.Kenny Floyd5 to 7 p.m.Swimmer7 to 8 p.m.Dan Kelly8:30 to 9:30 p.m.Marcus Rezak’sShred is Dead 10 to 11:30 p.m.Saturday, March 4Bill McKay12 to 2 p.m.Bubba Love2 to 3:30 p.m.Ike Kanakanui3:30 to 5 p.m.Adam Lufkin5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Victoria Leigh8 to 9:30 p.m.Shwayze10 to 11:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Site search Search Latest News Central High JV teams open with wins in Good Hope Country Day tourney Rankin orders inquiry into leaked grants audit report Police make quick arrest in territory's 8th homicide Virgin Islands Jam Fest V UVI board considering tuition increase after seven years Cold air brings chilly temperatures USVI, BVI win opening games in tournament Strong turnout for meetings on Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan