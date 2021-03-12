Join professor Roy Watlington and the Caribbean Genealogy Library online Saturday at 2 p.m. for a lecture on the unprecedented year of disasters that took place in the Danish West Indies in 1867.
In 1867, amid rumors about a transfer to American rule and already beset by outbreaks of infectious disease, the Danish West Indies suffered stunning impacts of three of the most cataclysmic natural hazards dreaded by communities globally — a powerful hurricane without warning, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake and the largest tsunami to impact the region in historic time.
Based on a compilation published in 1997, this illustrated report describes the circumstances of the islands before, during and after the multi-phased onslaughts of late 1867 in the Danish West Indies and reveals details of each disaster.
Native St. Thomian Roy A. Watlington, retired from the University of the Virgin Islands as physics professor and researcher after 40 years in higher education. His academic preparation is in physics (B.A., M.S.), science education (M.A.) and physical oceanography. He is co-author of “Disaster and Disruption in 1867, Hurricane, Earthquake and Tsunami in the Danish West Indies.”
The lecture is virtual and registration is required. Email the library at caribgenlibrary@gmail.com to register.