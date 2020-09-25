Today
Cook it up at Virtual Culinary Hour
Julius “The Chef” Jackson presents Virtual Culinary Hour, streaming live on the Julius Jackson Facebook page Fridays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Take your cooking skills up a notch with specifically paired culinary creations and Cruzan Rum signature cocktails.
Saturday
Bootcamp workout on the beach
Join Rock Life CrossFit for a free bootcamp style workout on the beach Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Magens Bay. Those working out with Rock Life CrossFit for the first time, should go to https://rock-life-crossfit.triib.com/free-trial/ and click on Beach WOD to complete the waiver online before to save time the day of the workout.
Sunday
Farmers’ market
The Bordeaux Farmer’s Market will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The twice-monthly market offers fresh produce, vegetarian cuisine and homemade products.
Plant and seed exchange
A plant and seed exchange will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tillett Gardens on St. Thomas, including a fundraiser to benefit Nana Baby Children’s Home.
‘The Chosen’
Southgate Baptist Church on St. Croix will hold a showing of the award-winning series, “The Chosen,” Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The television drama based on the life of Jesus Christ was created, directed and co-written by American filmmaker Dallas Jenkins. It is the first multi-season series about the life of Christ, and season one was the highest crowd-funded TV series or film project of all time.
Wednesday
Game night
Hop on ANWAR’s entertainment bus for Game Night every Wednesday at 7:45 p.m., leaving from the Tutu Park Mall parking lot. It’s all about fun and games such as Uno, Tabu, dominoes, charades and more in a high-tech decked out bus. Admission is $25 per person, including drinks. Space is limited because of COVID-19 meeting restrictions. Masks are required. Call 340-422-0807 for reservations.
Thursday
Great V.I. Frog Count
Oct. 1 marks the beginning of the two-week Great V.I. Frog Count 2020. Help document the frogs of the Virgin Islands through this citizen science project with the use of your smart phone. Locate or download a voice memo app on your phone. Go outside between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. any night during the survey and make a two-minute recording in an otherwise quiet location.
Save the recording with the name of your location. Using Google Maps, drop a pin on your location and copy to clipboard. Email the recording and pin location for GPS coordinates to vi.frogcount@gmail.com. You can submit as many recordings/locations as you like, as long as they are in different locations.