St. Croix
Today
Annual art show
The Artist Guild of St. Croix presents the opening of their annual art show, hosted at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts in Frederiksted today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, with a cash bar, appetizers and vendors. The show will be exhibited through Jan. 29.
Tuesday
Art at home
The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts in Frederiksted announces its Art at Home with CMCArts, a two-day virtual arts class for elementary through high school students. The program will be held every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon through February. The program is free of charge, including supplies. Course details can be found at cmcarts.org/bookonline.
Clay play
The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts will host an Arts Clay Play for Adults class Tuesdays through Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. Class is $150 and includes clay. Firing fees based on size of works created. Call 340-514-7508 to reserve a spot.
St. Thomas
Virtual Jogger Jam
The Fruit Bowl, along with St. Thomas Association of Roadrunners, invites women and girls to participate in the 39th Annual (Virtual) Women’s Jogger Jam now through Jan. 30. Pick up an entry form at Fruit Bowl and run, walk or jog the two-lap course (1.8 miles) any time through Jan. 30. Return your entry form and time with your entry fee of $10 for adults and $5 for youth 18 and under. Pickup an official Jogger Jam finisher cup on Sunday, Jan. 31. Proceeds benefit Family Resource Center.
Saturday
Kayak tour
Join Jane DiCola and Sherrie Hetzel Davis of V.I. Ecotours to reconnect with nature Saturday starting at 2 p.m. Kayak, walk, meditate, stretch and swim during the four-hour tour through the mangrove lagoons to Cas Cay. The local price is $45, with a $10 deposit required to reserve a space. To reserve a spot, call Jane at 340-513-2600 or Sherrie at 340-998-1823.
Beginner’s cross fit
Rock Life CrossFit on St. Thomas will hold a beginner’s On Ramp Course Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. The course is intended for individuals new to CrossFit to learn the basic mechanics and movements used in classes such as gymnastics, metabolic conditioning and barbell movements. This course takes place in a small, inclusive setting with one-on-one interaction with the coach but also completes all necessary movements in one day. Course fee is $100 but is free to current members. To register, visit rock-life-crossfit.triib.com/on-ramp
Olympic lifting
Rock Life CrossFit will hold an OLY Lifting course with coach Mason Consoli to work on Olympic weight lifting techniques Saturday at 10 a.m. The class is open to the public and is $20, free for members. Tickets are available at rock-life-crossfit.triib.com/schedule.
Sunday
Vision board party
S.E.A.T. Caribbean on St. Thomas will host an Outbox and VI Crawl vision board party Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. The $49 admission includes planner, food and drinks. To register, visit vicrawl.eventbrite.com.