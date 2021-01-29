St. Croix
Mama’s Black Sheep live
Mama’s Black Sheep will perform at Blues’ Backyard BBQ & Grill on St. Croix tonight from 6 to 9. The band is a musical collaboration of singer-songwriters Ashland Miller (guitar/vocals) and Laura Cerulli (drums/vocals). Touring together since 2008 and both veterans of the singer-songwriter circuit, Mama’s Black Sheep creates acoustic rock, blues and Americana with a style that is distinctly their own.
Grown up conversations
Join W. O. V. E. N. (Women of Virtue, Excellence and Nobility) of Victorious Believers Ministries on St. Croix and author June Doyle for an evening of “Absolutely Grown Up Conversations” tonight at 6 p.m. The free chat will be available online at us02web.zoom.us.
Movie night
The Friends of St. Croix East End Marine Park and the St. Croix Environmental Association will host a free movie night Saturday at 6 p.m. The documentary “2040” will be screened outdoors under the stars. “2040” is a climate action film that sparks hope despite all the doom and gloom of the media, showing us that the solutions we need already exist. Social distancing and mask mandates will be strictly en-forced. They will also offer remote streaming for those at home. There will be a discussion, both in person and virtually. To RSVP. call 340-773-1989 or email info.atsea@gmail.com.
St. John
Brown Bay hike
Join the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park for a hike of Brown Bay on St. John today from 9 to 11 a.m. during their Friday with Friends series. The Brown Bay Trail is popular among local residents, and the secluded bay is quiet, rich in cultural history and offers excellent snorkeling. The trail passes through a dry forest ecosystem that is home to many native plants and trees, including Solanum cono-carpum, which is a rare endemic species. There are also three major historical sites along the trail. The hike is free for members or $30 for non-members. Sign up at friendsvinp.org/walks-and-talks/ for the weekly hikes.
St. Thomas
Wine and dine
Every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., The Italians STT open their warehouse and dining room table for a sampling of Italian wines and gourmet food products for customers to try before they buy. The Italians STT is located in Bovoni Center. For more information, contact Cesare Bruni at 340-771-5657.
East End cleanup
A community roadside cleanup will take place on the East End of St. Thomas from the bottom of Cassi Hill to the National Park entrance in Red Hook Saturday starting at 7 a.m. Volunteers will assemble in the Ace Hardware parking lot in Smith Bay. Bring a reusable water container and gloves if you have them. Garbage bags, reflective safety vests, water and pickers will be provided. For more information, call 340-642-1117.
Yoga session
Saje Sanctuary in Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas will host a power vinyasa flow yoga session Wednesday at 6 p.m. This challenging, flowing sequence of poses incorporates strength, flexibility, balance, physical and mental stamina in one session, waking up the body, increasing the heart rate and creating the perfect blend of sweat and serenity. Bring water, a yoga mat and a towel. Admission is $20. Call 340-775-7253 for details.
Game night
Anwa Entertainment’s Game Night will begin Wednesday starting at 7:45 p.m. opposite Chicken n’ Bowling. Enjoy games, drinks, bar hops, prizes and music on the luxury entertainment bus. Admission is $35 per person or $30 each for groups of three or more. For reservations, call 340-422-0807 or visit www.anwausvi.com.