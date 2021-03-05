St. Croix
Seagrass patrol
Friends of St. Croix East End Marine Park will host a free Seagrass Patrol event today from 9 to 11 a.m. at the St. Croix Yacht Club. The event will include seagrass seining, fish and invertebrate identification, water sample testing and quality analysis and collecting important scientific data. All ages are welcome. Email STXEEMP@gmail.com to sign up.
Portraits and abstracts
Cane Roots Art Gallery will feature portraits and abstracts in their free art exhibit today at 4 p.m. Come in person or view the pieces virtually at canerootsartgallery.com.
Dance fitness
SoKh Caribbean Dance Fitness hosts a Sexy SoKh dance fitness class every other Saturday at My Girlfriend’s Closet in Christiansted from 9 to 10 a.m. Appropriate for or all levels, Sexy SoKh, will help you to get your groove on (or get your groove back) with this sensuality-focused routine. Get in touch with your body and unique sensual style through a Caribbean inspired class with sounds of soca, kizomba, bachata and more, plus some bubbly. The class will be offered physically/virtually and the last 10 minutes of class may likely be recorded for marketing purposes. Participants should bring water and heels (optional). Masks and temperature checks are required prior to entry. Subscribers pay a $15 deposit only. Non-subscribers pay $20. Tickets are available at www.girlfriendism.com/bookings-checkout/sip-shop-sensualize-1.
Tennis match
A Women’s Doubles Round Robin tennis match will be held Saturday at the Buccaneer Resort by the Tennis Shop STX. Participants should arrive at 8 a.m. for an 8:15 starting time. There will be four to five rounds of four game sets. Partners will change after every match and the person with the most wins will receive a prize. No reservations are required. Fee is $15 and free for members.
Jazz concert
Join Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts for a Live in the Gallery concert by Oren Levine Saturday at 2 p.m. Levine writes original songs and jazz instrumentals and performs regularly at jazz venues in the D.C. area. His compositions have been recorded by Carolyn Malachi, Aaron Myers, Lionel Lyles, Donna Singer, and Jason Mendelson’s MetroSongs project. He is a long-standing member of the house band at the weekly DC Jazz Jam and performs with The Lucky So & So’s, a latin jazz/funk band. Visit www.cmcarts.org/events to RSVP.
Pop-up shop
A Made in the USVI Pop-Up Shop will open Wednesday through Thursday, March 19 at the Dorsch Center in Frederiksted. Locally made jewelry, fine arts, apparel, gifts and desserts will be showcased. Call 340-773-3075 for more information.
St. John
Cruz Bay cleanup
Get trashed St. John will hold a cleanup in Cruz Bay on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. Participants should meet at the Freedom Statue in Franklin Powell Park and bring hats, water and must be wearing a mask. Trash bags and gloves will be provided.
Paint and sip
Rain Dance Art St John in Mongoose Junction will host a free paint and sip event at their studio Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
St. Thomas
Yoga 101
Join a Yoga 101 class at Saje Sanctuary in Yacht Haven Grande on Sunday at 11 a.m. with Ashley Rose. Bring water, a mat and a towel. Cost is $25. Call 340-775-7253 to reserve a space.
Meditation sound bath
Saje Sanctuary will host a Quantum Meditation and Cymatic Sound Bath Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. This yogic meditative experience incorporates guided meditation, cymatic sound bath, flow yoga and vibrational sounds. Bring a yoga mat, pillow, blanket, water and whatever you need to be comfortable in a meditative position for two hours. Admission is $25. Call 340-775-7253 to reserve a spot.
Tortola
BVI regatta
The High Point YachtFest catamaran regatta will be held today through March 13 at Nanny Cay. The even gathers people who enjoy sailing and regattas, visiting places and experiencing different cultures, creating a “platform” for them to socialize, have fun and enjoy spending time together. Meals are prepared on board and shared. Besides the race, there will be time for swimming, snorkeling, water sports and exploring local areas. Participate as a complete team, join a team or join with your own catamaran. For more information and pricing, visit www.highpointyachtfest.com/regattas/6-13-march-2021-bvi-caribbean.