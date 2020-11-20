Today
McDonald’s invites the USVI community to join in its annual “Great Day” fundraiser today, with all proceeds generated by Big Mac sales to be donated to My Brother’s Workshop, a non-profit organization based in the Virgin Islands offering mentoring, counseling, paid job training, education and job placement for at-risk and high-risk youth.
St. Croix
Friday
Political comedy
This is the final weekend to catch Caribbean Community Theatre’s production of the political comedy “The Outsider.” Performances will be held tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students and CCT members. Tickets may be purchased (for cash only) at the CCT box office prior to each show, which opens 45 minutes before curtain. For more information, email eileencct@gmail.com, call 340-778-1983 or 340-718-4229 or visit www.cct.vi.
Saturday
Fishing derby
The Golden Hook Fishing Club will hold a Fall Fun Fishing Derby Saturday from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jungle rules apply, no sharks, no barracuda and no billfish. The exception is that swordfish are allowed. All fish must be a qualifying legal catch. Lines go in the water at 12 a.m. and out at 3 p.m. All qualified entries will get their name placed in a hat, one name will be drawn that will determine the Fall Fun Fishing Derby winner. Second place will get an in-kind gift. All boats that fish will get in-kind gift certificates. Entry into the derby is $100 per boat. For more information, visit www.fishstx.com/
St. Thomas
Saturday
Anniversary celebration
The Nigel O. Hodge Foundation will hold a 24th anniversary drive-through celebration Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Fort Christian parking lot, including prizes, refreshments and more. The organization’s mission is to assist children and the families of children who are afflicted with critical illnesses in the USVI and the Caribbean. Call 340-513-9740 or visit www.nigelohodgefoundation.org for more information.
Diabetes walk
The St. Thomas East and Charlotte Amalie St. Thomas Lions Club will host a Diabetes Walk on Saturday starting at 7 a.m. from Lucinda Millin Home to Lindbergh Beach. Members of both clubs are encouraged to join the walk in support of diabetes awareness.
Food drive
Family Resource Center will host a Fall Food Drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cost-U-Less on St. Thomas. Do your Thanksgiving shopping and buy a few extras to support victims of domestic violence. Monetary donations will also be accepted or donate via PayPal (paypal.me/usvifrc) or Venmo (@frcusvi).
Cake sale
Calvary Christian Academy will hold a cake sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the school’s courtyard. All proceeds for the sale will benefit the eighth-grade graduating class. For more information, call 340-244-6535.
Sunday
Book launch
A book launch with author Dene Dessuit will be held Sunday at E’s Garden Tea House at 3 p.m. Dessuit’s short book series “Through It All” expresses the challenges this young Virgin Islander has faced in life and her determination to never give up.
Thursday
Thanksgiving lunch
New Herrnhut Moravian Church Women’s Fellowship will host a take-out only Thanksgiving Day luncheon Thursday starting at 1 p.m. Lunch is open to the entire community. For more information, call 340-775-3255.