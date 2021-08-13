St. Croix
Golf scramble
A two-man nine-hole Larry Love Scramble is held every Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Reef Golf Course.Cost is $30 per person with low team, long drive and closest to the pin payouts. Sign up by 10 a.m. that morning.
St. Thomas
Open mic night
Don’t miss open mic night tonight at The Meat Up from 8 p.m. to midnight, hosted by Daddy O. Prizes will be given for the best acts. Comedians, performance artists and musicians are welcome to come out and showcase their talent. Call 340-774-6328 for additional information.
Comedy night
Singles with a Purpose will host a comedy night tonight at 7 p.m. at Word of Faith International Christian Center. Each person is asked to bring one or two clean jokes. Refreshments will be served. Contact Jennifer Bachelor at singlewithpurpose2019@gmail.com for more information.
Beach cleanup
Clean Up VI will host a Vessup Beach cleanup Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Buckets, bags, gloves, drinks and food will be provided for volunteers.
Karaoke night
The Meat Up hosts an I Love Karaoke night Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Fitness samples
Join Rock Life on Saturday for a community event to enjoy 20% off all store products with select items as low as 50% off. Vendors will be set up to help with your overall health wellness and there will be free samples of Biosteel, Virgin Leaf Kombucha, Leatherback’s Soca Hard Seltzer and healthy snacks.
V.I.tality Nutrition will be there to give insights and guidelines on your nutrition path with free protein shake samples and Virgin Leaf will share knowledge about their Kombucha and how it can lead to a healthier gut. A raffle will be held, giving away a free month of membership and cases of Virgin Leaf Kombucha.
Back to school
A Back-to-School Giveaway event will be held at Tutu Park Mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last, in front of the former Subway location. The child must be present and face masks must be worn.
Beach day beauty
Grow and Glow Essentials will host a beach day at Lindbergh Beach starting at noon on Saturday. Products will be available for purchase, as well as food and drinks.
Trivia night
Wednesday is Taco and Trivia night with Colette Brown from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Meat Up.
80s, 90s karaoke
It’s 80s versus 90s karaoke night with host Tommy Bronx Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Meat Up.