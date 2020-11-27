Friday
Bubble party
Jungle James Cultural Tours and Petting Zoo in Estate La Grange on St. Croix will host a Bubble Party on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with bubble play stations, a scavenger hunt, bubble craft, bunny time and more. Admission is $8 for children and $12 for adults. Call 340-201-1488 to reserve a family slot.
Sunday
Bubble tea tasting
A pop-up networking event featuring Bubbles by Lani will be held at 81C on St. Thomas Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy the taste of bubble tea at this Sunday afternoon social.
Monday
Hula-Thon fundraiser
The Virgin Islands Children’s Museum will host an online Hula-Thon fundraising event Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the museum and be posted live to Facebook. Those unable to make it to the museum can go live on their own Facebook page. The museum will provide text for the post to help encourage donations. Participants can also take a photo or short video to show their hula skills and tag the museum on Facebook or Instagram. Donations will also be accepted via their website www.vichildrensmuseum.org or call 340-643-0366.
Wednesday
Traveling comedy night
ANWA Entertainment presents “Make Me Laugh,” a comedy and game night aboard their luxury entertainment bus Wednesday from 7:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting at Tutu Park Mall. There will be a live DJ onboard and a comedy open mic segment. The bus will stop at several bars and all drinks onboard are free. The price is $35 for individuals or $30 each for groups of three or more. For more information, call 340-422-0807.