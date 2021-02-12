St. Croix
‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’
Performances of the Caribbean Community Theatre’s production of the Fats Waller musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’” continues this weekend and next, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and this Sunday only at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, with discounts for seniors, college students (with ID), students under age 18, and CCT members. Tickets are available at the box office 45 minutes before the show. For more information, visit www.cct.vi, email eileencct@gmail.com, or call 340-778-1983 or 340-718-4229.
Charu Suri concert
Award-winning jazz pianist and composer Charu Suri returns to the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts for a Valentine’s Day concert Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. Wine is free, though donations benefitting the center are welcome. Following COVID guidelines, the event is limited to the first 30 people. Masking is required. RSVP at https://www.cmcarts.org/event-details/charu-suri
Havana Nights
The fifth-annual Havana Nights Virtual Edition will be held Saturday starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy salsa dancing and music by Cuban band El Guiro de la Habana and Combinacion Perfecta. The event benefits Project Promise. Tickets are $25 each and party packages are available. The virtual door prize is two tickets to Havana, Cuba and a five-night stay at an all-inclusive beach resort. Tickets are available on www.eventbrite.com.
St. John
Art Auction
This is the last weekend to participate in the St. John School of the Arts’ online art auction to benefit arts education programs and local artists.
More than 75 works of art by 28 St. John artists such as Livy Hitchcock, Theodora Moorehead, Kimberly Boulon and Bill Stelzer are being auctioned on the school’s website, featuring paintings, jewelry, photography, ceramics, woodworking and more. Sixty percent of the proceeds are kept by the artists, while 40 percent benefits the school. Visit www.stjohnschoolofthearts.org to view auction items and bid. Bidding will continue until 11:55 p.m. on Sunday.
Paddle and explore
Join the Friends of the National Park for a Paddle and Explore the Park event today from 9 a.m. to noon. This month’s exploration will feature Honeymoon Beach with V.I. Ecotours. Held on the second Friday of every month, the seminar is free for members with a suggested $30 donation for non-members. The March 12 event will also feature Honeymoon Beach. For more information on Friday With Friends seminars and booking, visit https://friendsvinp.org/walks-and-talks/.
St. Thomas
Theatre Festival
Antilles School will host its first all-virtual Theatre Festival tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets for the two plays, “The Audition” and “The War of the Worlds: A Totally Teen Drama.” Tickets are “pay as you can” and available at https://antilles.booktix.com. After purchasing, attendees will receive an email with a streampass link that’s unique to them and their email address.
The ticket works for only the show times. Visit the virtual lobby at https://drive.google.com/.../1o56wSgiSPTbSrNgphj.../view to view programs, the ticket booth and a live Zoom lobby before each show at 6:45 p.m.
Chair dance workshop
Rocke City Pole Fitness will host a Valentine’s Chair Dance Workshop today from 4 to 8 p.m. Show your partner a little extra love this Valentine’s Day with a sexy chair dance routine.
All levels are welcome. Bring heels and a festive outfit. There will be wine, snacks and time for pictures. Tickets are $20, available at get.mndbdy.ly/kQ8jdhwbldb.
Soup sale
The St. Thomas East Lions Club will hold a soup sale on Saturday at Church of God of Prophecy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for a large soup is $12.00.
Meditation at Magens
Cinthia Palma and DJ Omshah Arya will host a family meditation, yoga and dance at Magens Bay each Saturday in February from 8 to 9 a.m. All ages are welcome to this free event. Bring a towel or yoga mat and bottled water for each member of the family.
Sip and sample
Every Saturday, The Italians STT open their warehouse in Bovoni Center and their dining room table for a sampling of Italian wines and gourmet food products to sample before they buy. For more information, contact Cesare Bruni at 340-771-5657.
‘Wheels of Love’
ANWA Entertainment will hold a “Wheels of Love” Valentines ball their entertainment bus Saturday starting at 7:45 p.m. in front of Chicken ‘N’ Bowling.
The night will be dedicated to playing the best in R&B slow jams, especially for mature lovers. There will be a prize for the best dressed male and female. The dress theme is red and white. Admission is $45 each or $35 each with a partner or date. For more information, please call 340-422-0807 or email bookings@anwausvi.com.
Sip and paint
Intentional CBD will host a free Pre-Valentine’s Day Sip & Paint: CBD Edition PJ and Lingerie party Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. Pajamas or lingerie are required.
There will be limited in-person seating available and social distancing will be enforced. Virtual experiences are also available. Location information will be furnished upon reservation. Call 678- 404-9398 to reserve a space.
Farmer’s market
The Bordeaux farmer’s market will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fresh produce and vegetarian cuisine.