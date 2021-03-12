Poetry Out Loud
The 14th annual virtual Virgin Islands Poetry Out Loud territorial finals competition will be held Monday at 10 a.m. on www.vicouncilonthearts.org. Participating schools are St. Croix Educational Complex, Antilles School, St. Croix Central High School, Free Will Baptist Christian School of St. Croix, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, St. Croix Seventh Day Adventist School and V.I. Montessori School. For more information, call 340-774-5984.
St. Croix
Pop-up shop
The Made in the Virgin Islands Pop-Up Shop continues today through next Friday, March 19 at the Dorsch Center in Frederiksted. Hours are Monday thorough Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fashion show
My Girlfriend’s Closet STX will present a fun-filled Let’s Get to the Heart of the Matter virtual event in honor of Women’s History Month and Heart Health Awareness Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. This event, hosted by G-Wellness Affiliate Vanessa Farrell, will consist of a virtual ‘red’ fashion show, a heart health information session and a raffle. Access is $10 per person and $20 for access and a blood pressure tracker e-book. To register, visit www.girlfriendism.com/register-for-events.
Slip training
The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts, Inc. will hold a slip training class Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In this class, participants will create clay vessels by hand building and then apply colored slips to create surface decoration. There are three classes in this series. $200 includes the clay. Firing fees are based on the size of the pieces. Register at www.cmcarts.org/bookings-checkout/slip-training or contact Sara at 340-514-7508 or slpottery@hotmail.com.
St. John
Paddle tour
Paddle and explore the Virgin Islands National Park today from 9 a.m. to noon during the Friday with Friends seminar series. On the second Friday of the month, explore the park by paddle. Explore Honeymoon Beach with Virgin Islands Eco Tours on March 12, May 14 and July 9. Tour Hurricane Hole with the Virgin Islands Expedition Company on April 9 and June 11. These seminars are free to members with a suggested $30 donation for non-members. To register, visit https://friendsvinp.org/walks-and-talks/.
St. Thomas
Farmer’s market
The Bordeaux Farmer’s Market on St. Thomas will be held Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick up fresh produce and fruits from local farmers and vegetarian dishes.
Movie for seniors
Join the VIP Silver Saints and the Word of Faith International Christian Center on Saturday for lunch and a movie for those age 60 and up. Lunch at the Meat Up in Market Square East starts at 1 p.m. and the movie “Heaven” starts at 3 p.m. Contact Sister Irene Williams or Sister Diamond Carter wordoffaithvi@gmail.com or call 340-774-8617 for more information.
Spirit guide meditation
Saje Sanctuary in Yacht Haven Grande will host a Meet Your Spirit Guides Meditation and Sound session Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. This meditation is meant to carry the listeners on a journey into an alternate time and space that allows them to initiate contact with their guides, explore lucid dreaming and astral projection and have a profound spiritual experience. Fee is $25. Participants should bring a pillow, blanket, journal, crystals, water and whatever they need to be comfortable for about 2 hours. 340-775-7253 for details.