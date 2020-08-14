Today
Shark Week
The Fred in Frederiksted continues to celebrate the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. Watch “Alien Sharks: First Contact” at 8 p.m. and “Lair of the Great White at 9 tonight. Saturday, they will show “Sharks of Ghost Island” at 8 p.m. and “Wicked Sharks” at 9 p.m. On Sunday,“Naked and Afraid of Sharks II” will air from 8 to 10 p.m.
Live theater
The Caribbean Community Theatre in Orange Grove, St. Croix, will close out its 35th season with three last performances of “I and You,” directed by Heather McRae and Carisma Bishop and featuring actors Mario Capriola and Clara Killy. Performances will be held tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students and CCT members, and may be purchased (for cash only) at the box office prior to each show, which opens 45 minutes before curtain. This play is not recommended for children under age 13.
Culinary Hour
Julius “The Chef” Jackson will present a virtual Culinary Hour streaming live on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. on his Facebook and Instagram pages. Jackson will prepare specifically paired culinary creations and Cruzan Rum signature cocktails.
Saturday
R&B live
R&B Connection will play live at the Palms at Pelican Beach on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 340-718-8920 for details.
Group breathe
A virtual group breathe will take place on Zoom each Saturday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with Ray Bratcher. The session is $20 per person or pre-pay for a package of five sessions for $80. Visit https://thecourtyardstx.punchpass.com/classes/5963243 to register.
Art exhibit
The sevenminusseven art alliance will host a “The Joy Inside Our Tears’ art exhibit Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight at their Lindbergh Bay Estate location on St. Thomas. The exhibit will feature works from more than 30 artists created during the pandemic. For information regarding private viewings by appointment, contact Clay Jones at 340-643-2260.
Drive-in movies
Eccentric Drive-In will hold two movie nights in the Fort Christian parking lot this weekend. On Saturday the family movie at 7:30 p.m. will be “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” At 10 p.m. the adult movie will be “Photograph.” On Sunday “Playing with Fire” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. and “Legacy of Lies” will show at 10 p.m. A large screen will be set up and the audio will available on FM car radios. Admission is $10 per person per movie, $5 for children 6 to 13 and free for children five and under. Concessions will be available.
Sunday
Ag market
We Grow Foods will hold an Agricultural Market on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Fort Christian parking lot, with fresh, locally grown produce, herbs and vegetarian dishes.
Thursday
Online youth program
Southgate Baptist Church on St. Croix is hosting a free Good News Summertime online program this month on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A new episode is available each week. Visit https://bit.ly/2X96pNC.
Happy hour
Women Striving for Success will host a virtual happy hour Thursday at 7 p.m. Register for the free event via Eventbrite.com.