St. Croix
‘Sweat’
The Caribbean Community Theater continues its 36th season with “Sweat,” the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Lynn Nottage. “Sweat” tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. Performances will be held tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. as well Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students and CCT members, and may be purchased (for cash only) at the CCT box office prior to each show. For more information, email eileencct@gmail.com, call 340-778-1983 or 718-4229 or visit www.cct.vi.
Pottery workshop
Join the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts for a two-session furniture caning workshop with Lavonne Wise this Saturday and next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Price is $250 for the two sessions and includes all materials necessary. To register, visit www.cmcarts.org.
Sip, shop, shimmy
My Girlfriend’s Closet STX will host a SoKh Caribbean Dance Fitness class Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. Learn the fundamentals of belly dance but with a Caribbean flare with Middle Eastern sounds as well soca, kizomba, bachata and more. Healthy bubbly will available. The class will be offered physically/virtually and the last 10 minutes of class may be recorded for marketing purposes. Bring water, a belly dance skirt or scarf and positive vibe. Tickets are $20 or $15 for subscribers at My Girlfriend’s Closet and $10 or $5 for subscribers on Zoom, available at www.girlfriendism.com.
Chamber Scramble
The St. Croix Chamber of Commerce will host the Chamber Scramble tournament Thursday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at The Reef Golf Course. The free two-person scramble is open to members of the St Croix Chamber of Commerce. Cost $35 for nine holes with a cart, $25 to walk. There will be prizes for the lowest team and closest to the pin. Sign up no later than Thursday by 10 a.m. To register call the pro shop at 340-773-8844, email reefgolf@reefcondosusvi.com or register via their Facebook page.
St. John
Paint and sip
Get creative Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rain Dance Art Studio St. John in Mongoose Junction. The $80 admission includes two beverages and art supplies, or reserve a private session with groups of four or more at the location and date of your choice at $85 per person. Call 310-710-6475 or email raindancearts@gmail.com.
St. Thomas
Wine and song
81C in downtown Charlotte Amalie presents 4KROUNS THE VINE, an evening of performance art, music and fine wines in historic Charlotte Amalie on Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. The night will feature music by Shay Love, Danny Silber and Vince Wallace, performance art and a pop-up art exhibition by Silver Reis, with wine service throughout the evening. Each music/performance art set is 45 minutes. Intermission is a half hour. Capacity is limited. Tickets are $81 per person and are available online only. Elegant attire required. Face masks required to enter. For advance tickets, visit www.81cvi.com.
Worship concert
The community is invited to join Judy Turnbull and the VI ASAPH (Always Sanctified Always Praising Him) Praise Team, for a V.I. Keep Hope Alive Drive-In Praise & Worship Experience as they celebrate Sounds of Jubilee’s 16th Annual V.I. ASAPH Conference in the Tutu Park Mall parking lot Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be gift bags with inspirational gifts and goodies for the family. Local guests include Francisco Mejia, Darnell Birmingham, Carl Hodge, Beacon of Light Praise Dancers, VI ASAPH Praise Dancers, Apostle Gladstone Hazel and other ministry leaders. Call Judy at 340-642-4732 or Trisha at 340-725-1007 for more details.
Spring fair
VI Christian Ministries in Bolongo Bay will hold a Spring Fair on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. There will be food and drinks, produce, children’s games, music and health care.
Scavenger hunt
The Image Bearer Club, the young adult ministry at Word of Faith International Christian Center, formerly known as the 812 Experience, will host a scavenger hunt for young adults 18 and up tonight from 8 p.m. to midnight. Put on your detective gear and bring a friend. Come prepared for a series of clues that will lead you to a big prize. There will also be food, games, activities, open discussions and more. For more information, call Promise Walker at 340-774-8617.
Sip and smoke
The Pelican Shop invites cigar lovers to their Sip & Smoke Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight to enjoy their favorite cigars or hookah, as well as drink specials, a full bar and music by DJ Roots Embassy. The $10 at the door and $1 from every Tito’s Vodka cocktail goes directly to the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum.