World food day
University of the Virgin Islands School of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service will observe World Food Day virtually from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday with a formal opening ceremony, workshops, demonstrations, entertainment and free vegetable seedlings.
Seedling distribution will start at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. on the grounds of the V.I. Department of Agriculture. The opening ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. followed by educational workshops on pepper papaya, and goat, until 6 p.m. via Zoom. Persons who attend the educational workshops will be eligible to receive additional seedlings. The Zoom ID is 993 3904 8458. Visit www.uvi.edu for more information.
St. Croix
Latin music and dance
The free exhibition opening of the Dualidad Antillana Cuba & Puerto Rico will be held today from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts. Enjoy Salsa lessons with the St. Croix Ballroom and Latin Dance Club, Cuban guitarist Rivert Ruiz and the Latin Fusion Band with Adrianna and La Romanza.
Animation workshop
Frame by Frame: The Basics of Computer Animation will be held this Saturday and next Saturday, Oct. 16, in person from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts. Registration is $10. The class is best for ages 11 through 16. Visit www.cmcarts.org. to register.
Hispanic movie night
A special Hispanic Heritage Movie Night will be held Monday at the Caribbean Cinemas in Sunny Isle at 6 p.m. The movie is “El Cuartito” — a dramatic comedy about five strangers of Hispanic American origin who find themselves trapped within the four walls of the immigration offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Admission is limited to 50 people. Tickets must be purchased in advance for $7. Call 340-712-2280 for ticket information.