St. Croix
Yoga class
Join yoga instructor Kristin Dare of Dare In The Air Yoga studio on the Sky Deck at The Fred every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. Please bring a yoga mat. Admission is $20 at the door.
Dorsch After Dark
The Virgin Islands Council on the Arts presents a Dorsch After Dark free pop-up exhibit to be held Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Featured artists include Kari Currence, Lucien Downes, and Waldemar Brodhurst, with music by Seanise Jeffers.
St. Thomas
Sip and swap
A clothing exchange and brunch will be hosted at Caribbean Fish Market Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop off heels you never wear or clothing you no longer love and revitalize your own wardrobe while relaxing with brunch and mimosas.
Food drive
A food drive supporting Family Resource Center will be held at Cost-U-Less on St. Thomas from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Purchase an extra item when you shop and deposit it at the exit as you leave. Items needed include non-perishable food items, drinks, baby items, cleaning supplies, toiletries and kitchenware.
Steel pan concert
Panyard Productions, Inc. will present a virtual steel pan concert Sunday at 7 p.m. with members of Yard Vibes and Pan Around the Neck. The concert can be viewed on the Panyard Posse Productions Facebook page.
Chefs throwdown
A People’s Choice Master Chefs Throwdown will take place at The Tuck Shop Monday at 6:30 p.m. Sample some of the best dishes from some of St. Thomas’ best chefs: Chef Justin from Old Stone Farmhouse. Chef Brady from Prime at Paradie Point, Chef Benny and Chef Caesar from Mirador, Chef Angelo from The Italians and Chef Shamoi from Margaritaville. Tickets are $40 and are available at The Tuck Shop. Call 340-725-8686 for more information.