St. Croix
Friday
Toys for Tots
Taina’s Youth Outreach, in conjunction with the Office of Senator Gittens, the V.I. Fire Service, V.I. EMS for Children and the V.I. Police Department on St. Croix will hold a Toys for Tots Drive to bring the joy of Christmas to the children of mutual homes. Toys will be collected at any St. Croix fire station for children ages 3 to 13 through Thursday. Toys will be distributed Sat., Dec. 12 in the park across from the Mutual Homes housing community in Grove Place from 3 to 5 p.m. and Santa will be onsite.
Sip and shop
Joyia-Inspirational Jewelry in Christiansted will host a holiday sip and shop event today from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a glass of wine at the gallery to view their new designs and make a holiday wish list.
Saturday
Angel Tree
Head to Nauti Bar & Grille and watch the second annual lighting of the Angel Tree benefitting the Queen Louise Home for Children and the Sister Emma Cottage for the disabled. Select an angel from the tree (each represents a child and their wish for a gift). Purchase the gift and return it to Nauti Bar & Grille, or donate the money and they will purchase the gift for you.
Candle making
Cultured Naturals Body Care in Christiansted will host a candle making class Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All materials needed will be provided. Participants will be walked through the process of picking a scent, blending the fragrance and wax, wicking candle tins and pouring for a large 10 oz. mason jar soy candle with 30 hours of burn time. Cost is $60. Tickets are available at paypal.me/RamoneReid.
Kite festival
Celebrate the start of the season at the Christmas Winds Kite Festival to be hosted by the Fred in Frederiksted on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring a kite and join in the fun or just admire the kites of others at this free event. WJKC radio personalities will be providing a live weather forecast from the event and will be on-site to answer wind and weather-related questions.
St. Thomas
School bazaar
The Antilles Holiday Bazaar is being held virtually through Sunday. Choose gifts from a variety of local vendors, including greeting cards, candles, baskets, jewelry and more. Pick up will be held Thursday at the school’s MCM Center. Visit https://antilles-spirit-store.myshopify.com/collections/ holiday-bazaar.
Saturday
Coquito kickoff
La Perla de Celena Coquito ushers in the holiday season with the 2nd Annual Coquito Kickoff on Saturday at Tutu Park Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All flavors will be available for purchase and samples will be provided.
Monday
Seniors in the pool
Monday is Senior Fitness Day at St. Thomas Swimming Association from 1 to 3 p.m. Free pool access is given to seniors the first Monday of each month.
Wednesday
Whiskey and cheese
The Pelican Shop will host a Macallan’s whiskey and cheese pairing Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event, with limited seating, explores why whiskey’s complex notes complement cheeses. Participants will be expertly guided through this experience for whiskey connoisseurs and beginners alike. Admission is $40. Reservations can be made at 340-725-1385 or thepelicanshipvi@gmail.com.