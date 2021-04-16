St. Croix
Friday
Musical revue
Back by popular demand, there will be one more weekend of performances of the musical revue “Ain’t Misbehavin’” at the Caribbean Community Theater tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, $20 for college students with I.D. and $15 for children under 18, with discounts for CCT members. Tickets are available at the door 45 minutes before showtime. Call 340-778-1983 or 340-718-4229 for more information.
Saturday
Vinyasa yoga
Join yoga instructor Kristin Dare of Dare in the Air Yoga studio on the Sky Deck at The Fred every Saturday for a vinyasa yoga session at 9 a.m. Bring your own yoga mat. Admission is $20 at the door.
Systahood SIP
Join the New Horizon Women’s Democratic Club for their monthly Systahood SIP, to be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m online and in-person at Cane Roots Art Gallery in Christiansted. To participate via Zoom, use Meeting ID 998 7228 6880 and Pass Code 718090.
Beauty pop-up
Hair Plus Beauty Salon and Supply Store will hold a roadside pop-up event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of their location in Mount Pleasant across from Plaza West. The pop-up will include demonstrations of lace wig and headband wig installations, sales on accessories, crocheted hair and more.
Sunday
Generation Pound
Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts will host Generation Pound Sunday at 4 p.m. The youth-oriented program fuses movement and music to improve focus, coordination, physical fitness and teamwork skills by combining exercise and interactive activities. This course will take place outside in the Courtyard to ensure proper social distancing. The class is $30 per student. The V.I. Lottery has sponsored scholarships. Applications are available at cmcarts@cmcarts.org.
Thursday
Fashion Fest
Crucian Fashion Fest 2021 benefiting the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix will be held virtually on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. featuring clothing and jewelry from the island’s local boutiques. There will be a live auction and a raffle. Tickets are $50 at www.eventbrite.com/.../crucian-fashion-fest-2021.
St. John
Sunday
Sip and paint
Spend an afternoon being creative at the Paint & Sip event Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Rain Dance Art in Mongoose Junction on St. John. The $80 fee includes two beverages and art supplies. Reserve a private session with groups of four or more at the location and date of your choice for $85 per person. For more information, call 310-710-6475 or email raindancearts@gmail.com.
St. Thomas
Friday
Paint and chill
Word of Faith St. Thomas’ Image Bearer Club will hold a Paint & Chill event tonight at 7. for adults age 18 and over. For more information, contact Promise Walker at 340-774-8617 or email wordoffaithvi@gmail.com.
Saturday
Dance recital
The French Academy of Performing Arts will present their “Circus” dance recital Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Prior Jolleck Hall on the Antilles School campus. Dancers ages 6 to 15 will dance to music from the show “The Greatest Show on Earth,” with a ring master and lion, a bearded lady, clown, Pink Panther, Pepe the circus dog, some live music from the Antilles School Music Department and more.
Dinner is included from Café Amalia. Tickets are $45 for adults and $35 for children. RSVP only. Seating is limited. Call 340-514-2249 for more information.
Sunday social
81C in historic downtown Charlotte Amalie will hold its weekly social hour Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. Enjoy drinks, art, music and conversation at this free event with cash bar.