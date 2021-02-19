St. Croix Friday ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’
This is the last weekend to catch the Caribbean Community Theatre’s performance of “Ain’t Misbehavin’.” Performances will be held tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. with a matinee on Saturday at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $25 adults, with discounts for seniors, college students (with ID), students under age 18 and CCT members.
This show is not recommended for children under age 15. All performances are held at the theater in Estate Orange Grove. Tickets may be purchased (for cash only) at the box office, which opens 45 minutes prior to each show.
Saturday Benefit concert
Mama’s Black Sheep will perform a benefit concert for the World Ocean School aboard the Roseway, which will be docked at Gallow’s Bay on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person and are available at www.worldoceanschool.org.
Belly dancing
My Girlfriend’s Closet invites girlfriends to get their groove on at their Sip, Shop and Shimmy event Saturday at 9 a.m. to learn the art of belly dancing with a Caribbean flare.
The class will be offered physically and virtually. Bring water and a belly dance skirt or scarf. Tickets are $15 for subscribers and $20 for non-subscribers, available at www.girlfriendism.com.
Headwrap party
Cultured Naturals Body Care will host a headwrap party in honor of Black History Month on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Learn step-by-step tutorials on how to style your headwrap, enjoy the live demos and then try it yourself. Learn how to dress your headwrap up and down, select the right prints, styles and accessories, to rock your wrap. At the end of the session, there will be a photo shoot. Tickets are $51.79 on www.eventbrite.com/e/headwraps-our-black-history-tickets-138119616491 and includes headwrap.
St. Thomas
Friday Tarot workshop
An Art of Tarot Reading workshop by Brittany Riedel will be held tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 at Saje Sanctuary. Become an intuitive Tarot reader and learn the art of reading Tarot from the heart. Tarot helps you unlock the power of your own intuition and inner wisdom to find your own center and develop your connection with your inner self. Admission is $45, available at sajesanctuary.com.
Saturday Care packages
The Nigel O. Hodge Foundation will celebrate Nigel’s birthday with a drive-through Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fort Christian parking lot. The first 200 children will receive care packages.
Downtown cleanup
The Pelican Shop and Fish Face will host a Main Street and Waterfront cleanup Saturday starting at 8 a.m. from Vendor’s Plaza and the Emancipation Garden parking lot.
Bags, buckets, gloves, water, beer and food by chef Bannon BawBawBaw. will be provided. Bring reusable cups or tumblers for water refills and protective gloves.
Movie night
Eccentric Drive in will present an Evening of Love and Family movie night at Lionel Roberts Stadium on Saturday.
At 6:30 p.m., the movie “Big Foot Family” will play, and at 8:30 p.m., the movie “Fatale” will be shown. Gates open at 5 p.m. and snacks will be available for sale. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children per show and $10 per car.
Bar hop
Join ANWA and their luxury entertainment bus for Bar Hop Saturdays each week from 7:45 to 11 p.m. starting at Chicken ‘N’ Bowling. The bus features music, free drinks, games and prizes, and will stop at several bars along the way.
Price is $35 per individual or $25 if it’s your birthday week (ID required, must be 18+). Visit www.anwausvi.com or call 340-422-0807 for more information.
Monday
The Humane Society of St. Thomas invites the community to join them for their Walks ‘N Wags one-mile walk any time between Monday and next Sunday, Feb. 28.
Participants and their pets can walk anywhere at any time. Registration is $40. Register at the Box Bar’s Weekend Edition Yappy Hour on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. in Yacht Haven Grande or visit www.hsstt.com.