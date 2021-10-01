By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
The Caribbean Ritual Dancers and the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum will offer a free four-week Bamboula workshop for children ages 7 to 15, starting Saturday at the museum in Buccaneer Mall.
“Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, via the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, we are able to host ‘de Talking Dance & Drum Bamboula Workshop, which will give participants a basic knowledge of Bamboula drums, head wrapping and the Bamboula dance. As our command of our culture and heritage begins to fade, we want to take every opportunity to share what we know with children who are literally the future of the Virgin Islands,” said Diana P. Brown, creative director for the Caribbean Ritual Dancers.
“At one time, Diana and I worked together at the Department of Tourism,” said Museum Director Chantal Hoheb. “The Caribbean Ritual Dancers have been the face of the V.I., so when this grant became available, we got together again. I’m super happy to be working with them again.”
Four workshops will take place over the course of a month. Each Saturday, a different element of the Bamboula will be taught from 4 to 6 p.m. During the last Saturday of the workshop, the children will demonstrate to their parents all they have learned. They will also get the chance to play in the museum as a reward for their dedication and hard work.
The traditional dress and headwrap are an important part of the Bamboula ritual, and will be provided for all participants. Between 15 and 20 children are expected to participate.
“As a community resource the V.I. Children’s Museum aims to provide a cultural foundation for Virgin Islands youth to accompany the nontraditional methods of learning woven into our interactive educational exhibits,” explained Hoheb.
To request an application or ask questions about the workshop, email deebrown00803@aol.com. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Masks are required at all times while inside the museum.