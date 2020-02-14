Sausagefest 2020 will be held Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at Ziggy’s Island Market in Estate Solitude, St. Croix. Sample dozens of sausage dishes from around the world, while enjoying live music by Jahnee Redlocks and Da Re a We, sausage trivia, raffles and more. Proceeds from food sales and raffle tickets will benefit services for people impacted by violence provided by the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix. For more information call 340-773-9272.
