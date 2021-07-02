“My Grace is sufficient for you, for power is made perfect in weakness.”
July 3 and July 4 are two very significant days in the life of the USVI community, Emancipation Day and Independence Day respectively.
The BVI community will celebrate their Emancipation Day on Aug. 1 with the rest of the English-speaking Caribbean.
For those in the USVI Independence Day celebrations can easily overshadow Emancipation Day. The inhabitants of these islands should not and cannot allow this to happen. The Emancipation of the black servants in the Danish West Indies should be of great significance to the inhabitants of these islands and celebrated with much pomp and circumstance. After all, those emancipated in 1848 fought for and won their freedom. This was after several attempts to gain their freedom. We saw how Juneteenth was celebrated across this nation on June 19, 2021.
We need to recapture the jubilance of such an occasion.
We can hear the pleas of our ancestors for their freedom in the writings of St. Paul to the church in Corinth as he struggled with what he perceived as being bound or being held captive.
St. Paul wrote, “Three times I appealed to the Lord about this present condition; that it would leave me, but the Lord said to me, My grace is sufficient for you, for power is made perfect in weakness. So I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may dwell in me.” 2 Corinthians 12: 8-9. These are powerful words coming to us at this time when we too may be experiencing some restrictions on our freedom to move and dress as we choose.
As we reflect on the number of times we have interceded on behalf of a suffering world, many of us can become tired and loose hope. Yet from the word of God comes a message of hope that should give us the courage to continue persevering in spite of this present pandemic. In the midst of our restrictions and suffering God has sent us a message to let us know that great things can still happen if we trust and obey. This requires us to have a conviction that is beyond our finite comprehension, a conviction that will enable us to follow the instructions as we journey toward our wholeness. You see, there is a master plan designed to guide us to the place of comfort that had been prepared for us.
Our Comforter and Guide looks on us at this time and tells us, “let not our hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid, believe in God believe also in me.” Jesus knows all about our struggles and will guide us till our journey ends. So, we should have no fear if we trust the message sent for such a time as ours. Whatever was affecting or afflicting Paul when he wrote to the church in Corinth, he found a source that was greater than all his fears. That source enabled him to rise above the momentary afflictions and give honor and glory to God with much conviction. That was the same source which empowered our ancestors, while in the captive weakened state to rise up with power that was made perfect by the grace of God.
As we face a time in our existence when we seem to have little or no control over present or pending circumstances, let us not concentrate on the things over which we have no control, but manage those things over which we do have control. We can go through this present time preparing our minds and taking the necessary actions to secure our property and our lives for the hurricane season. Likewise we can follow the prescribed protocols and procedures proposed to keep us safe from the ravages of this pandemic.
Whatever circumstances we face in life, we have some control over their effects on our lives and the lives of our loved ones by the way we respond, by the actions we take. For communities of faith our Sacred Text gave us clear guidelines how to protect ourselves and our communities from harm and danger. There is a place where we can turn in the midst of life’s storms and find a refuge. The Psalmist tells us, “God is our refuge and strength a very present help in trouble.” Because of that assurance he was able to proclaim, “Therefore we will not fear, though the earth be moved, though the earth be moved, and the mountains be toppled into the depths of the sea. The Lord of hosts is with us, the God of Jacob is our stronghold,” Ps. 46:1, 2 & 4. So, you see, we were not left without guidance or to our own devices. Therefore we are to encourage one another to do what is necessary to protect ourselves and our communities.
We are aware that many may not be willing or ready to do what is perceived to be the correct thing at this time, to take the vaccine, or even to prepare for the hurricane season. But nonetheless, we must still encourage them to seek the wellbeing of their community because in their wellbeing is our wellbeing. Therefore, as we celebrate our emancipation from slavery and independence from foreign domination let us do so mindful that whom the spirit sets free is truly free indeed. Free to worship and serve as we gather with others and serve those whom God had placed of this pilgrimage with us.
— The Rt. Rev E. Ambrose Gumbs, retired, was bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.