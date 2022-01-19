Train your eyes on almost any green hillside on St. John, and as you start to pick out individual plants, you’ll no doubt see the Virgin Islands’ only native palm, the tyre palm. Easily recognizable for its starburst-shaped leaves, the tyre palm — whose scientific name is coccothrinax alta — grows from sea level up to about 1,300 feet, and grows to a height of around 30 feet tall. The tyre palm is a hardy plant that grows in full or dappled sunlight, can flourish even in poor soil conditions, is drought-resistant and can withstand salty air. Locally, parts of the palm have been used in broom making, roof thatching, fish traps and basketry.