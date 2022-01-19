Train your eyes on almost any green hillside on St. John, and as you start to pick out individual plants, you’ll no doubt see the Virgin Islands’ only native palm, the tyre palm. Easily recognizable for its starburst-shaped leaves, the tyre palm — whose scientific name is coccothrinax alta — grows from sea level up to about 1,300 feet, and grows to a height of around 30 feet tall. The tyre palm is a hardy plant that grows in full or dappled sunlight, can flourish even in poor soil conditions, is drought-resistant and can withstand salty air. Locally, parts of the palm have been used in broom making, roof thatching, fish traps and basketry.
A perfectly picturesque palm—and it’s native
- Daily News photos by ANDREA MILAM
-
-
Latest News
- National Park Service seeks public input on Caneel Bay redevelopment
- Senate committee to hear bill on 6th constitutional convention
- Health confirms three COVID-19 deaths; 25 patients hospitalized
- Bryan again vetoes ‘special interest’ casino bill; signs others into law
- Buccaneers lose more games to COVID-19 pandemic
- Boston named SEC Player of Week for 4th time this season
- Police ID homicide victims as 17-year-old minors
- Dolphins claim seven medals at AGUA MLK Invitational in N.Y.C.