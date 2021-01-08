“The Lord shall give strength to His people; The Lord shall give his people the blessing of Peace.” Psalm 29:11
We have entered a new year that is filled with promises. God promised to watch over us from the beginning of the year to its end. Already from the beginning of January we have heard and seen signs of God’s promises that will bring some order to the chaos of our time, to gather all who had been scattered or separated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While humanity all across the world is experiencing a resurgence in the pandemic, some nations are returning to restrictions that were once imposed and lifted. In the midst of all this turmoil, God is promising to do a new thing and is working on that new thing even now. “See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?” (Isaiah 43:19)
While we are experiencing the present challenges, the promise of renewal and restoration is also proclaimed so that we do not have to fall into despair and become absorbed with the present dilemma. Meanwhile, in the midst of it all, we must have hope that this too shall pass, and our lives will be better for having gone through this pandemic. The promise of comfort, gladness for sorrow, and a sense of satisfaction with the providence of God are just some of the promises given to us.
As we go through this pandemic, it behooves us to look to our fountain of hope and draw from its resources that can sustain us and help us prepare for the celebration that is to come when our freedom and fortunes are restored. If we are anchored in Yahweh, we know that darkness will not last forever. The prophet Isaiah foretold this in an awe-inspiring promise, “the Lord’s light will rise on us and His glory will appear over us.” (Isaiah 60:1).
My friends, the word of God invites us to lift up our eyes and look around and see how God is at work in nature. This is a topic Jesus frequently used to inform his hearers about the work of God among the people. The hills and valleys will become green after the earth would have gone through a season of drought. While we are going through this season of restriction, there is a source that can refresh our hearts and minds, so we do not lose hope.
The news of a vaccine being developed should give us some hope. There is a light on the horizon signaling that help is on the way for the benefit of all humanity. While we may not be able to visualize the benefits taking place, or receive that benefit at the present moment, that does not mean that God is not at work on our behalf, so our hearts can be thrilled, and our spirits can rejoice in God our Savior and deliverer.
The One who causes the sun to shine on the just and unjust and sends rain for the benefit of all humankind knows all about our struggles at this time and is making a way for our deliverance. Everyone within the sound of my voice and everyone who will read this message, let us put God to the test in 2021 so that we may experience in a more profound way the providence of God in our lives.
You see, our Sacred Text tells us that there is coming a time when Yahweh will pour out that abundant blessing on us, just like rain that waters the earth and causes what is planted and what was resting dormant to flourish, thus providing food for both human and animal. The old folks like to say that these are testing times. If they are testing times, then let us prove that we can stand the test not because of any goodness of our own, but because of the grace of God which is poured upon us (Ephesians 2:8-9)
The psalmist calls our attention to the voice of God speaking to us in nature. We can learn valuable lessons from that experience. If we can see the handiwork of God all around us and within us, then it can make life easier for us because we will recognize that there is someone interceding on our behalf. Therefore, if we hear God’s voice, and if we see God’s handiwork, then we are to rejoice knowing that God promised to prosper the work of our hands because we are God’s handiwork, whether we know it or not, or whether we acknowledge it or not.
May the few days of the New Year give us reason to hope based on the promises that were made and are being fulfilled! Let the voice of God speak to all of us in accents loud and clear above the clamor of the present time. The voice who called light into existence also calls us to obedience. When we hear the voice, harden not our hearts. Our obedience will give us strength to endure this time until we receive the blessing of peace. Amen.
— The Rt. Rev. E. Ambrose Gumbs is bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.